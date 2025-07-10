Significant Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $15,778,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,147,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 236,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

