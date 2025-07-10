Sharpepoint LLC Takes Position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Sharpepoint LLC owned 0.06% of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of XOVR stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

About ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

