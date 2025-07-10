Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.85 and last traded at $140.16, with a volume of 1092678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.90.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 501.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $93,820.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,274.85. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $1,992,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 337,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,422,535.04. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $278,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.