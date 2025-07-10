Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, reports. Seven and I had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $18,962,688 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 billion.
Seven and I Price Performance
OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Seven and I has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.47.
