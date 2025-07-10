Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $106,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

