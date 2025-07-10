Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMLR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

SMLR stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $471.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.39. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a negative net margin of 60.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,502,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,813,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,928,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $10,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

