Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMLR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Semler Scientific Stock Up 1.5%
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a negative net margin of 60.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,502,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,813,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,928,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $10,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
