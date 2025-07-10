Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 118,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 109,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Secure Property Development & Investment Trading Down 16.7%

The stock has a market cap of £7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Property Development & Investment

In other news, insider Lambros Georgiou Anagnostopoulos purchased 1,447,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £43,414.77 ($59,003.49). Insiders own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

