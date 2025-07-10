Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Forecast for JPM Q2 Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

