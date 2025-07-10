Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $55.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

