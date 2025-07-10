Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,034 shares of company stock worth $8,833,235 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

