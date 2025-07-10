Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 3,054 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $33,196.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,655,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,607,252.47. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $335,469.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $381,356.79.

On Friday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,569 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $517,320.87.

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $10.82 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc grew its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

