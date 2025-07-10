Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

