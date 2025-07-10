Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

