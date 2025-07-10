Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after buying an additional 464,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after buying an additional 115,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $346.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

