Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,668,000 after buying an additional 568,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,665,000 after buying an additional 239,963 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,737,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,894,000 after buying an additional 343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,284,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,775,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

