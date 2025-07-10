Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,983 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.