Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

