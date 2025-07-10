Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at about $970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Trading Down 2.5%

Kinetik stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 3.00. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 328.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $188,213,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.16. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays set a $48.00 price target on Kinetik and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNTK

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.