Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $228.97 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

