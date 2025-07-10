Roth Capital Has Bullish Estimate for Alphabet Q2 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 939,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,513,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 185.2% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 193,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.5% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

