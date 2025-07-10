Rogco LP Has $215,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Rogco LP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 118,301 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,385,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,177,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

