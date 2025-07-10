Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 35457322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $212,063.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,005,213.22. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,728,000 after buying an additional 3,833,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 30,853.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $82,207,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

