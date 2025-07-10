Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Micron Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

