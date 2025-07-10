Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

