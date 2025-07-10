Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 7th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, TechnipFMC, EPAM Systems, Applied Industrial Technologies, and Ouster are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that design, develop or manufacture robotic systems and automation technologies. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth of robotics across industries—though they should be mindful of risks like rapid technological change and sector cyclicality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 138,867,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,838,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,620. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.87 and its 200-day moving average is $311.29. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.75.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 483,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.11. 312,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,643. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.24.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

NYSE OUST traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.75. Ouster has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

