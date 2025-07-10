Robert W. Baird Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Outperform

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

TREX opened at $60.33 on Thursday. Trex has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Trex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,677,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

