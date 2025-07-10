Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD – Get Free Report) insider Colin McCavana purchased 1,000,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,679.74).
Reward Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -125.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.55.
About Reward Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reward Minerals
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Reward Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reward Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.