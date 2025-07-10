Reviewing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and First Business Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $323.14 million 2.20 $66.79 million $3.14 10.93 First Business Financial Services $262.38 million 1.71 $44.24 million $5.50 9.79

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Independent Bank pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 20.62% 14.71% 1.25% First Business Financial Services 17.44% 14.36% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Independent Bank and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Business Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independent Bank beats First Business Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

