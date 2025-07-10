Reviewing Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) & Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sol-Gel Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.34%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $3.81 billion 3.23 $663.00 million $0.66 22.35 Sol-Gel Technologies $11.54 million 1.75 -$10.58 million ($4.70) -1.54

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sol-Gel Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Sol-Gel Technologies. Sol-Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 17.38% 17.98% 12.24% Sol-Gel Technologies -107.78% -43.98% -35.28%

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Sol-Gel Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The company offers its products for various therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

