Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba Group, Booking, and CocaCola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the foodservice industry, from quick-service chains to fine-dining establishments. By purchasing these equities, investors gain partial ownership in the companies’ assets and earnings, including any dividends paid. Their performance is driven by factors such as consumer spending trends, food and labor costs, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,149,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158,155. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $477.68. 3,000,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.84. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.08. 11,543,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,063,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $253.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $148.43.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $72.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5,788.81. The stock had a trading volume of 111,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,379.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,974.98. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,799.01. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $304.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

