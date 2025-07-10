Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 147 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

