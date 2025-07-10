Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Fiserv by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

