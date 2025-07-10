Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $871,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.