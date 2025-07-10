Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $373.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.44 and its 200 day moving average is $406.94. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

