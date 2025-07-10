Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,272,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,144,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,477,000 after purchasing an additional 389,972 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $139.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

