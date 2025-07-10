Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 616 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.74 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.