Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 257 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 622.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.