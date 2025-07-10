Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 189 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

