Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,658 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.