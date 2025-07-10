Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 392.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.