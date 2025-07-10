Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $552.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

