Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Sells $1,105,500.00 in Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph David Freedman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.20. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Red Cat stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $633.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Cat Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth $211,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 63.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 229,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 66.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 195,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.