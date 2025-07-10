Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Sells $1,105,500.00 in Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph David Freedman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.20. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Red Cat Stock Performance
Red Cat stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $633.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.43.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
