Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Realty Income worth $130,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

