Raymond James Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mvb Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Mvb Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Ryan Rodriguez acquired 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry F. Mazza sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $121,765.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 626,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,955,001.42. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 6,989.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mvb Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

