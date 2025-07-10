Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 219.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAPT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Rapt Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $1.84. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,751,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,754,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,587,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,595,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

