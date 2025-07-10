Randall K. Fields Sells 5,500 Shares of ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 5,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $107,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,790. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ReposiTrak Stock Performance
ReposiTrak stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.
ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0182 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
ReposiTrak Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
