Randall K. Fields Sells 5,500 Shares of ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 5,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $107,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,790. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

ReposiTrak stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0182 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReposiTrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReposiTrak Inc. ( NYSE:TRAK Free Report ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ReposiTrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

