RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.41. RadNet has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $174,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,340. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RadNet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 440,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,904,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

