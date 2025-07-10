Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,712,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,200,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,787,000 after purchasing an additional 190,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,164.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.62.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,087.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,093.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $989.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

