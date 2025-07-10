Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $3,943,892,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Welltower by 23,204.3% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Welltower by 17,343.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after buying an additional 1,728,088 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

