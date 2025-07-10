Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

